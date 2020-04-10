LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County Schools employees will have to report to work Monday despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
According to the school district, employees being told to come in are essential in ensuring students are able to learn remotely. However, the family of a Gwinnett County teacher is saying not so fast to Superintendent J. Alvin Willbanks.
“It’s frustrating, it’s disheartening to know that he would allow his employees to go to work knowing that this is an uncertain time.”
In a statement to CBS46, the district said there won't be more than 30 people at the county's largest school. That's 20 more than Governor Brian Kemp's order.
"We estimate that at our very largest school there would be fewer than 30 people reporting (approximately 10 SNP staff, 10 custodians, and 8 leaders and support staff). As they are the only people in the building, social distancing will still be in effect.”
"They have been working from home they’ve been meeting with their grade levels through zoom session why all of a sudden they are now considered essential employees?,” an employee asked.
Governor Kemp ordered all K-12 schools would remain closed until the end of the school year.
But in an email to teachers the superintendent says, “You, too, are valiant warriors and your work also is “essential.”
The family member of an educator went on to say,“Four county employees have already tested positive so you’re not protecting your employees.”
With her father already having pre-existing conditions she is more concerned.
“If it hits me I’m done. I’m done. I’m not going to make it.”
The family is asking the superintendent to think of the community as a whole.
“I don’t think he’s analyzing this from the perspective of the families it is 'I want to get these workers back in here try to justify their paycheck' as opposed to thinking about the broader picture.”
CBS46 reached out to the Governor’s Office as well as the Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Department but have not yet receive a response.
