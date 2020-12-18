Gwinnett County school employees will see a one-time boost in their January paychecks.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a one-time salary adjustment of $700 to all active, benefit-eligible employees who were not included in the award approved at last month’s meeting.
The $700 bonus will be one lump sum payment, according to a Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson.
In November, the school board approved a one-time $700 payment to all benefit-eligible employees paid on the teacher salary schedule.
Those eligible for the bonus approved in November received their payment in their December paychecks.
Positions eligible for the December bonus included teachers, counselors, speech language pathologists, local school technology coordinators, and media specialists.
The county paid the bonuses in two phases due to budgetary reasons.
“By announcing the one-time payment adjustment in two phases, the district was able to ensure it would be able to afford it without dipping into its end-of-the-year fund balance,” explains CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks.
“We know when we made the announcement for teachers last month that many of our other employees had questions. This has been a challenging year for all of our employees, and the board and I are pleased that we are able to extend the one-time payment adjustment to include other categories of employees beyond those paid on the teacher salary schedule.”
