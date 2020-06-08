GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Public Schools launched its summer meals program on Monday.
The school system will continue to provide meals for anyone 18 years old and younger from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. through June 26th.
Students do not have to attend school at the site in which they choose to pick up a meal, however the student must be present to receive a meal.
Here’s a list of locations in Gwinnett County:
Archer Lovin Elementary
Berkmar Middle
Bethesda Elementary
Corley Elementary
Jenkins Elementary
Winn Holt Elementary
Collins Hill
McKendree Elementary
Dacula Alcova Elementary
Baggett Elementary
Discovery High School
Duluth Middle
Harris Elementary
Sycamore Elementary
Lilburn Middle
Radloff Middle
GIVE Center East
Norcross Elementary
Norcross High
Arcado Elementary
Jackson Elementary
Northbrook Middle
Annistown Elementary
Shiloh Shiloh Elementary
Britt Elementary
Magill Elementary
Gwinnett County Government continues to provide meals at 18 park locations. More information about Gwinnett County's summer meal program is available at: www.GwinnettSummerMeals.com.
