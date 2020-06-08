Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Public Schools launched its summer meals program on Monday.

The school system will continue to provide meals for anyone 18 years old and younger from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. through June 26th.

Students do not have to attend school at the site in which they choose to pick up a meal, however the student must be present to receive a meal.

Here’s a list of locations in Gwinnett County:

Archer Lovin Elementary

Berkmar Middle

Bethesda Elementary

Corley Elementary

Jenkins Elementary

Winn Holt Elementary

Collins Hill

McKendree Elementary

Dacula Alcova Elementary

Baggett Elementary

Discovery High School

Duluth Middle

Harris Elementary

Sycamore Elementary

Lilburn Middle

Radloff Middle

GIVE Center East

Norcross Elementary

Norcross High

Arcado Elementary

Jackson Elementary

Northbrook Middle

Annistown Elementary

Shiloh Shiloh Elementary

Britt Elementary

Magill Elementary

Gwinnett County Government continues to provide meals at 18 park locations. More information about Gwinnett County's summer meal program is available at: www.GwinnettSummerMeals.com.

