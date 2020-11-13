Gwinnett County School district announced Friday a deadline extension for families to make a decision regarding their instructional preference for the upcoming spring semester.
School officials say the new deadline will be at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
Gwinnett County Public Schools released the following statement:
The Spring Instructional Preference Questionnaire is available in the Parent Portal. Again, the questionnaire will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on November 29.
If a parent or guardian already has made a selection, changes can be made through the deadline. The updated preference will be displayed the next school day. Please note that what a parent sees indicated in the Parent Portal as their decision will serve as confirmation of their selection.
If a parent does not have a parent portal account, they can go to the school district website for information or contact their local school to request one.
