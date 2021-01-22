The Gwinnett County Public Schools District announced Friday that they will resume in-person learning Monday for students whose families selected that option.
However, all students are scheduled for a Digital Learning Day on Tuesday, January 26.
This is the first of four at-home asynchronous learning days this semester that will provide additional planning time for teachers, school officials said.
Students will access lessons in eCLASS but will not have virtual class time with their teachers on these scheduled DLDs, according to the press release.
Starting on Tuesday, students will be able to receive meals via curbside pick-up at their school. The district will also deliver meals along all bus routes countywide from 10:45 a.m. to noon.
Following this districtwide digital learning day, students will return to their selected instructional preference whether that is in-person or digital for the remainder of the week, school officials told CBS46 News.
