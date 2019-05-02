GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County are warning the community about an influx in slider crimes.
This comes after a man stole items from vehicles at three separate gas stations in the county in early April.
Gwinnett Police say while the victims were away from their vehicles, the suspect entered and stole phones, wallets and other items of value.
The suspect is accused of stealing items from vehicles at three different gas stations across the county.
If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police.
