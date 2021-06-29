Gwinnett County sheriff extortion lawsuit dismissed

GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor called a news briefing Tuesday to claim his innocence after being accused of extortion by Anytime Bail Bonding in Lawrenceville.
“I’ve done nothing wrong and I trusted the judicial system and knew that I would be vindicated,” Taylor said.
According to a lawsuit filed by the bonding company, a 2019 video shows Taylor meeting with Anytime Bail Bonding and saying, “If folks don't support me, I'm not gonna let them bond here, I mean I'm just not gonna do it."
“Out of that 20-minute conversation, they deliberately deleted all of that conversation with the exception of 25-seconds,” Taylor said.
The Sheriff said his words were taken out of context. Still, he revoked Anytime’s authority to post new bonds in Gwinnett County after he took office in January.
“The truth was revealed in the court hearings. The court stated that I had the authority to determine who is authorized to write bonds in Gwinnett County. The judge stated in his rulings that there was evidence of deceptive practices and dishonest practices,” Taylor said.
Anytime Bail Bonding CEO Scott Hall and Director of Operations Paul Stewart claimed they were retaliated against for not financially supporting Taylor’s campaign for Sheriff. CBS46 looked through campaign finance records and discovered a manager at Anytime Bail Bonding donated $2,800 to Taylor’s opponent during the campaign. While the lawsuit has been dropped, the GBI is investigating.
“The settlement agreement speaks for itself and it states number one the plaintiff Scott Hall and Paul Stewart abandon all of their claims against me and agree to dismiss the lawsuit,” Taylor said.
The Sheriff said CEO Scott Hall resigned and is banned from engaging in any bonding business in Gwinnett County and Director of Operations Paul Stewart is no longer affiliated with any bonding business in Gwinnett county.
Other employees at the company will not lose their jobs and the business is now required to change its name.
