GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a newly-elected official in Gwinnett County.
According to a GBI spokesperson, agents are investigating Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor. The investigation started nearly two months before voters went to the polls and voted for Sheriff Taylor.
According to a video obtained by CBS46, Sheriff Taylor can be heard allegedly saying, "if folks don't support me, i'm not gonna let them bond here, i mean i'm just not gonna do it."
The video was part of a lawsuit filed by Anytime Bail Bonding Incorporated against Sheriff Taylor.
According to the lawsuit, Sheriff Taylor is accused of having an intimidating meeting with the CEO of Anytime Bail Bonding Incorporated in April 2019. The meeting was before Taylor was elected to office.
Anytime Bail Bonding's CEO said it is standard practice for the company to record conversations.
CBS46’s Meghan Packer reports the lawsuit said the case is “about the defendants reprehensible and retaliatory actions against the plaintiffs.”
After he was elected, Sheriff Keybo revoked Anytime Bail Bonding Incorporated’s authority to post new bonds in Gwinnett County.
Anytime Bail Bonding Incorporated’s CEO Scott Hall claimed his company was retaliated against because he did not financially support Taylor’s campaign.
CBS46’s Meghan Packer went through campaign finance records and discovered a manager at Anytime Bail Bonding donated $2800 to Sheriff Taylor’s opponent during the campaign.
According to a GBI spokesperson, agents were requested by the Attorney General’s office in September to investigate a possible extortion attempt by Sheriff Taylor. Also, the GBI spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.
Gwinnett County Sheriff Taylor issued a statement saying in part, he has the sole discretion of which bail bonding business can operate in the county.
“I will only allow companies that meet my high standards for integrity and that follow the law and the bonding rules. As Sheriff, I closed companies that failed that standard,” according to Sheriff Taylor’s statement.
Also, Gwinnett County Sheriff Taylor said Anytime Bail Bonding Inc “recorded the entire 20-minute conversation, and then deleted everything by 20-seconds.”
