GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office employee has been recognized for excellence in managing the county’s sex offender registry.
Casey Duffield and the sheriff’s office received the award last week during the Major County Sheriffs of America summer conference in Louisville, Ky.
Duffield works as a liaison between the Georgia Sheriff’s Association and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She was nominated for her work managing OffenderWatch, a tool used to keep track of registered sex offenders.
Duffield was selected for the award from a pool of 14,000 users in the OffenderWatch network.
“Casey, Sheriff Conway and the entire sheriff’s office go above and beyond what is required in statute to collect comprehensive data on each and every offender in their jurisdiction,” OffenderWatch president Mike Cormaci said in a press release.
“Because of people like Casey, our communities are safer from sexual predators,” he said.
Duffield also works with the Georgia Sheriff’s Association to train other sheriffs’ offices on using the software.
“Her contributions are an important part of our successful management of the Sex Offender Registry,” Sheriff Butch Conway said in a press release.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office manages, tracks, verifies and notifies the public about sex offenders in the county.
