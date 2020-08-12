GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Looking for a new job?
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office announced it will host a Virtual Career Expo on Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Candidates are encouraged to preregister at www.gwinnettsheriffjobs.com.
Recruiters will be on hand to discuss qualifications and talk about the hiring process.
Pre-registered attendees can also participate in a virtual hiring orientation, interview, and facility tour.
Interested candidates should do the following:
• Complete a job application before the event by visiting www.gwinnettsheriffjobs.com
• Ensure their electronic device features a camera and audio capabilities
• Prepare a resume
• Research the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
• Practice interview skills
• Dress professionally
• Choose a distraction-free environment to attend the virtual event
• Make a great first impression
According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s website, a deputy sheriff/jailer’s starting salary can range from $36,000 to $38,000.
Interested candidates can contact the Professional Standards Unit with any questions at 770-822-3825 or by email at gcsorecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.