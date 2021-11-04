GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a food giveaway on Nov. 22 to help families who are struggling with food insecurities this Thanksgiving.
The drive-thru event will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, participants are requested to remain in their vehicles and drive through the designated areas to receive their food, which is available while supplies last, according to organizers.
The sheriff’s office says over one thousand families will benefit from the generosity of our donors, who also value the importance of helping families in need.
“With over 17% of Gwinnett County children and nearly 1 in 8 Georgians experiencing food insecurity, it’s critical that everyone helps to change that trend. Together, we can make a difference,” said the sheriff’s office.
