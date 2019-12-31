GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- This New Year's, the Gwinnett County Solicitor's Office is pushing for the maximum penalties if a person is convicted after celebratory gunfire.
"People celebrating New Year's , sometimes birthdays or weddings, people will fire weapons into the air," said Investigator Curtis Clemons. "Those bullets that go up, they must come down."
According to Clemons, the Solicitor's Office will recommend one year in jail, confiscation of the gun and the maximum fine, if someone is convicted.
"They can hit property, they can hit someone depending on the speed of the bullet. When it comes down it can actually penetrate the human body and cause death," Clemons said. "
It is a concern some residents told CBS46 they agree with.
"I think you can be responsible with fireworks, but what goes up must come down as far as bullets go," resident Eric Draper said.
Draper said the recommended punishments are a little harsh, but could be necessary.
"I don't think that people should be revoked of their rights to own a gun, but I feel like people should be responsible gun owners," he said.
