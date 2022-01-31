NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – This is your warning. More school zone cameras became operational Monday in Gwinnett County as police attempt to change the habits of drivers who routinely speed past schools.
Neon signs that read “photo enforced” warn drivers entering school zones near Graves Elementary in Norcross and Anderson-Livsey Elementary in Snellville that cameras are now capturing the license plates of speeders.
The photo enforcement begins one hour before school starts and ends one hour after school ends. Violators will get a notice in the mail.
For the first 30 days, the notices will be warnings. After the grace period is over, violators will receive tickets and accompanying fines. A violator’s first fine will be $75. Any subsequent fines are $125, each with a $5 administrative fee. Because it’s a civil violation, no points will be assessed.
“The registered owner of the vehicle will get a citation in the mail,” said Officer Hideshi Valle, a spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Police Department. “If they fail to take care of the citation, they will not be able to register their vehicle or transfer the title.”
A similar camera system has been in place for a couple of months in the Duncan Creek Elementary school zone near Houschton.
“Our primary objective for our community and our residents is safety – safety of our officers, safety of our children, safety of the parents that are driving and walking their kids to school,” said Valle. “It’s overall safety for everyone.”
The county plans to install more school zone cameras in the coming months.
