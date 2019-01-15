NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) A Meadowcreek High School student is facing serious charges after a school resource center found him in possession of a loaded gun.
According to a letter sent out to parents regarding the incident, the student was caught with an e-cigarette device on campus, which prompted a search.
"As you know, we take our students' safety very seriously at Meadowcreek High School. As principal, I wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. Our SRO identified a student with an e-cigarettes and vaping products are not allowed at school. As we were dealing with this situation, we did a routine search of the student and found a loaded handgun in his possession. The student was arrested and will face criminal charges for having weapons on campus.
We understand that this is an unsettling situation ... weapons have no place in a school. That is why we are concerned and take this type of situation very seriously. However, it is important that we never lose sight that the vast majority of our students follow school rules and that they, in fact, play a critical role in keeping our school safe. Once way they do that is by saying something when they see something. With that in mind, we encourage our students, parents, and staff to come to us with information if they see someone breaking school rules or if they see something that could be a concern as we remain committed to school safety. As always, we thank you for your continued support."
Clifton Woods is charged with carrying a weapon in school safety zone and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18.
He is being held on $7,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
