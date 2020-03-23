GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office has temporarily suspended its in-person operations to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19).
According to a press release from the county tax commissioner’s office, most tag and business will now be conducted online, at kiosks, or by utilizing drop boxes:
ONLINE: e-Services are accessible from www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com, and include homestead exemption applications, tag renewals, change of address, insurance fine payments, tag cancellations and more.
KIOSKS: Same day decal services are available at kiosks across the metro area, including six in Gwinnett County:
• North Gwinnett Tag Office, 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford 30519 - 24/7
• Kroger, 2121 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd., Suwanee 30024 - 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
• Lawrenceville Tag Office, 750 S. Perry St., Lawrenceville 30046 - 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays
• Kroger, 505 Dacula Rd., Dacula 30019 – 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
• Kroger, 3093 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Duluth 30096 - 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
• Kroger,1227 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain 30087 - 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
DROP BOXES: 24/7 drop boxes are accessible at every Gwinnett Tag Office and may be utilized for property tax payments, homestead exemption applications and tag renewals.
The counties’ call center will continue to provide customer service via phone, email, and chat Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Property Tax: tax@gwinnettcounty.com or (770) 822-8800
Motor Vehicle:tag@gwinnettcounty.com or (770) 822-8818
