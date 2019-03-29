Snellville, GA (CBS46) Two teachers in Gwinnett County are accused of bullying two 14 years-old boys and their parents say those teachers have left long term damage to their sons.
The incidents allegedly happened at Shiloh Middle School in Snellville.
Jean Mott says one day last December her son finally broke down and shared what was happening. He had become the target of bullying and the bullies were two of his teachers. The topic, his sexual orientation.
“Your boyfriend was cheating on you while you were away,” Mott told CBS46 News. “She had made other statements like, “the two of you make a really cute couple.”
Both mothers decided to come forward after months of meeting with the school district because they feel nothing has been done.
Right now, the teachers are still employed.
CBS46 reached out to the Gwinnett School District and they sent this statement to us saying:
“In December of 2018, a Shiloh Middle School parent reported to school leaders that two teachers had made inappropriate comments to her son during class. Investigations found that the teachers comments were inappropriate and as a result, disciplinary action was taken. Both teachers have been referred to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.”
One of the mothers says she is moving her family to another county just to get her son into another school district.
She says after the handling of the situation, she doesn't trust the district any longer.
