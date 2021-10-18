ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County is inviting community members 50-years-old and older to join the annual Fall Into Health Senior Wellness Fair.
The free public event, which is open to seniors and their loved ones, offers families a chance to talk with health experts, get screened and participate in other wellness activities.
The event will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bethesda Park Senior Center.
Guests will have a chance to talk with health and wellness exhibitors, participate in health screenings, live cooking demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment and interactive fitness demonstrations.
There will also be a chance to win two tickets to the Tate House and a $100 Visa gift card.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.