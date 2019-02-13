LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Efforts to preserve Gwinnett County’s first all Black school are underway.
Back in the late 40's, 50's, and 60’s the Hooper Renwick School was the only location African-Americans in the area could be educated. But after years of deterioration, the historic building was slated to be torn down.
The community rallied to save it and now efforts are underway to restore a portion of the school building.
“We are working on a potential library relocation on the sites where the school currently sits. And the original 12 classroom structure is what’s being persevered for historic renovation," said Lisa.
Earlier this week the community met to discuss the site plan. It showed the new library wrappings around the historic building, and called for gutting 11 of the 12 classrooms. It was all met with a lot of backlash.
“We had a few things that we didn’t capture correctly during our first meeting in that visit on that the committee half out to get her for our first meeting so we are going back to the drawing board” added Lisa
Azzit Lott was one of the students who attended the school back in 1948 and she said it is important the preservation is done correctly.
“It was something that means a great deal to me. It was the only school I went to” added Lott. “This is something that needs to stay in the community, we don’t want it to be torn down.
The City of Lawrenceville said they will have multiple site planning meetings on the restoration. The next one is March 26.
