GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dale Burley does her shopping on Sugarloaf Parkway when she can beat the congestion.
“Traffic is really bad especially during the peak work hours,” she said. “Also, whenever they’re having a special event over at Infinite.”
The Infinite Energy Arena is undergoing an expansion and a new hotel and mixed-use property are also in the works. The continued growth is part of why commissioners approved widening a stretch of Sugarloaf Parkway.
“We’ll extend the six lanes through Satellite for about 1000 feet up to a new entrance into Infinite Energy, which will take people right into the new parking decks.”
Alan Chapman, Gwinnett County’s Transportation Director said the $2.8-million-dollar project will be paid for primarily with SPLOST dollars. Work could start by the end of the year.
“For the most part we’ll try to maintain the existing lanes as they are right now but there are times when we’ll have to do lane closures temporarily to get the job done,” he said.
Some Gwinnett County drivers tell us they hope the project will help cut drive times.
“It’s like bumper to bumper, like rush hour morning time and afternoon when they get off,” said Gwinnett County resident Numan Ariba.
“Traffic is definitely a lot worse right here when there’s something going on for sure,” said Kerenne Hobbs.
The project calls for a new left turn lane and light from Satellite Boulevard onto Sugarloaf Parkway. Curb, gutter and drainage improvements are also planned at the intersection.
“We just encourage everyone to slow down and watch out for the construction,” Chapman said.
The project is expected to be completed by summer or fall of 2020.
