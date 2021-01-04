Gwinnett County taxpayers will see a new name at the top of their 2021property tax bills after Tiffany Porter officially assumed the office.
Porter officially took over duties at the tax commissioner’s office on January 1.
Porter, the first African American tax commissioner in the counties’ history, received her law degree from Emory University in 2009.
According to a press release, Porter plans to bring a “new type of leadership to Gwinnet that builds upon the legacy of past leaders.”
“I’m honored that voters put their faith and trust in me,” Porter said. “I believe in civic duty and promise to serve all Gwinnett residents to the best of my ability.”
Prior to being elected tax commissioner, Porter served as the first African American judge in Duluth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.