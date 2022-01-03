NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 29-year-old mother has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Cruelty to Children after police say she failed to seek medical attention for her 1-year-old son.
Officers arrested Oluwadamilola Imafiabor Christmas Day after responding to reports of a dead child at Seasons Parkway. Gwinnett police say Imafiabor told them the child had been run over by a truck while playing outside.
Initially, she allegedly stated the child appeared to be fine after the incident but died later during the night of Dec. 24.
An autopsy would later reveal the child's injuries did not appear to be consistent with her story.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
