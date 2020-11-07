Local officials told CBS46 News that 535 absentee mail-in ballots requiring a signature cure, as well as three military/overseas ballots, were unable to be tabulated Saturday due to technicians from Dominion Voting Systems being unable to make required system adjustments to upload the results.
The Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections will also be reviewing 965 provisional ballots to determine their eligibility prior to tabulation.
Reports said that Dominion Voting Systems technicians would be working to resolve the system issue to allow for ballot adjudication to be started up again Sunday.
A review of these provisional ballots is scheduled to be undertaken by the Board on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.