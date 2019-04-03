GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) In February, 57-year-old Ed Kramer was arrested for taking pictures of a seven-year-old boy in a Lawrenceville doctor's office.
Kramer, a registered sex offender and the co-founder of Dragon Con, is not allowed to photograph minors without their parents' consent.
“If he hadn't been accused of taking the pictures, we never would have discovered the intrusion,” said Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter.
Porter said while executing search warrants to find the photos, investigators discovered Kramer had access to the county computer network.
“Depending on the credentials that he was able to access, he could potentially have unlimited access to the computer system,” Porter said. “My office, my criminal files…”
Porter said Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn M. Schrader believed he was hacking into her computer. He said Schrader hired a private investigator who hired Kramer.
“There were text messages that indicated that judge Schrader was in contact with Kramer and they arranged for the installation of a device on the network cable of her computer.”
Porter has recused himself from the case and turned it over to the GBI. He has also filed a motion to have Schrader recused from all criminal cases pending in his office.
“If she said that I had hacked her computer, she essentially said that I committed a crime and I can’t allow that to stand and then bring cases in front of her.”
Porter denies ever hacking into the judge's computer.
“I don't worry enough about Judge Schrader or care enough about Judge Schrader to hack into her email. I don't have time for that.”
