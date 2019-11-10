MONROE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A man with a lengthy arrest record faces new charges after a deadly car crash in Monroe County.
Authorities say 25-year-old Eric Tapia-Alegria from Snellville was an escapee from a Gwinnett County work detail.
Monroe County deputies were in pursuit when he hit two vehicles and apartment build last night.
His passenger, 21-year-old Sapphire Thomas of Stone Mountain, died.
Investigators say Tapia-Alegria is wanted on multiple warrants in multiple counties.
