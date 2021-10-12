GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett fire officials say 27 people had to be checked after getting sick because of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Norcross apartment complex.
8 people were sent to the hospital.
"The power went out to one apartment and the occupants of that apartment used a portable generator for power," Capt. Brian Gaeth said.
ORGINAL STORY: 27 people, including children, exhibit symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning in Norcross
Gaeth told CBS46 the carbon monoxide levels were low in the Vida Apartment building, which suggests exposure was over a long period of time.
One resident, who didn't want to be identified, said it was concerning.
"Thank God we weren't in town when this happened," he said. "We have a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old daughter."
According to Capt. Gaeth, statistics show that generator sales have increased in recent years, meaning carbon monoxide incidents have increased also.
"It could have been worse, people can die from carbon monoxide poisoning," Gaeth said, in response to Tuesday's incident.
So how can someone safely use a portable generator?
Gaeth said to start by having carbon monoxide alarms and to keep the generator outside.
"The recommendation from NFPA is 20 feet from any building opening," he said. "So the exhaust doesn't go inside."
