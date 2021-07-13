GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County firefighters extinguished flames at a business early Tuesday morning. It happened in a shopping center located in the 5900 block of Buford Highway in Norcross just after 2 a.m.
A fire spokesperson said someone called 9-1-1 reporting they could see flames from across the street.
Arriving firefighters attacked the blaze from the parking lot, and another group of firefighters used an aerial ladder to gain control of the fire.
“Once a good amount of the blaze was knocked down, firefighters were able to take multiple handlines inside of the business and complete extinguishment. A thorough secondary search was performed to confirm that no one was inside any of the businesses,” according to a statement from a fire spokesperson.
Firefighters prevent early morning blaze from damaging multiple businesses at 5965 Buford Hwy in Norcross. Details here: https://t.co/BP2RTviBZQ pic.twitter.com/QKKBieweQd— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) July 13, 2021
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, and there were no injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.
