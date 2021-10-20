DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are looking to collect your unused prescription drugs as part of a national drug take back initiative.
On Saturday, GCPD and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office will hold collection points from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The drug take back initiative offers the community an opportunity to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medication in a safe an responsible way. GCPD says unused prescription drugs are usually flushed down the toilet or disposed of in the trash, which leads to the potential for contamination of the local water supply and contamination through soil absorption at landfills.
The collection sites also reduce the risk of accidental poisoning, theft and drug abuse.
Gwinnett County collection sites are available at the police headquarters and each of the department’s six precincts.
Fulton County residents can drop off unused prescription drugs here:
- Fulton County Courthouse: 185 Central Avenue
- Fulton County Courthouse: 136 Pryor Street
- Fulton County Jail/Union City: 6500 Watson Street
- Fulton County Government Building: 141 Pryor Street
- Fulton County Government Building: 130 Peachtree Street S.W.
- South Annex Service Center: 5600 Stonewall Tell Road
- North Annex Service Center: 7741 Roswell Road
- Fulton County Juvenile Court: 395 Pryor Street
No appointment is necessary. People who drop off will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they came into possession of the medications.
The collection sites can accept tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharps and other drugs will not be accepted.
