GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)—Couples hoping to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day in Gwinnett County can participate in a special Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony at the Isaac Adair House located in downtown Lawrenceville at 15 South Clayton Street.
Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum and Probate Court Judge Christopher Ballar will be performing the Valentine’s Day ceremonies from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They will also perform vow renewals.
“Couples who are getting married must obtain a valid marriage license from a Georgia Probate Court prior to the ceremony and bring that original license with them on February 14.
Couples who are renewing their wedding vows do not need to bring a copy of their license. No out-of-state weddings will be performed.”
For additional information and to make a reservation, please call 770.822.8081.
For information on obtaining a marriage license, call 770.822.8350.
There will not be a bridal room available to brides at this event.
