Duluth, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County IHOP was evacuated after a fire broke out on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to reports of flames in the kitchen and heavy smoke billowing from the roof of restaurant located in the 2100 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
Fire officials said the blaze started when the temperature of the grease in two fryers reached unexpected levels and ignited during a maintenance routine. The building’s kitchen, duct system, attic and roof sustained extensive damage while the rest of the structure was affected by smoke damage.
Employees were immediately evacuated from the building. Fire crews extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.
