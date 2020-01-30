GWINNETT Co., GA (CBS46)—Inmates housed in a special unit at the Gwinnett County Jail will be spending some of their time in jail to helping locals get access to books.
According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office, inmates assigned to The Barracks, a jail therapeutic program for veterans housed behind bars, will be sorting books today to support the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Service literacy program.
The Barracks is a 70-bed unit focused on helping incarcerated veterans make a successful transition back into the community.
Sheriff Conway approved the program last November after Chief Deputy Lou Solis approached him with the idea.
Last month, off-duty deputies spent their free time loading and transporting over 2,000 pounds of donated books.
This was a part of the Gwinnett Reading Exchange and Arts Transforms Little Minds program, which aims to place books in areas of the community that have a scarcity of books.
“Amazing community partnerships have emerged through participation in the G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds project,“ said Ellen Gerstein, Gwinnett Coalition’s Executive Director.
Chief Solis, a retired Army Ranger, developed the program to provide therapeutic services for incarcerated veterans to address trauma associated with military service that can lead to serious pitfalls such as substance abuse, alcoholism and mental health issues.
CBS46's Bobeth Yates covered the special jail unit's opening last November https://bit.ly/2uLLftC
