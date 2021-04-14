Gwinnett Parks and Recreation is hiring lifeguards and waiving training fees for applicants ages 16 and older.
The part-time and seasonal lifeguard positions start at $9.27 per hour and include benefits such as flexible hours and growth opportunities at four seasonal pools and five year-round aquatic centers located throughout the county, Gwinnett Parks and Recreation said.
“We encourage young adults who want to work in a fun environment, have rewarding experiences and gain leadership and life skills to take advantage of our free training and join our award-winning team,” Aquatics Manager Jim Cyrus said.
The lifeguard training, available to ages 16 and older, requires that applicants pass a prerequisite swim test. Trainees then must complete and pass a 27-hour blended online and in-person training and written exam to receive their two-year American Red Cross certification. Those who do not become lifeguards with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation must pay a $101 fee for Gwinnett County residents or $121 fee for non-Gwinnett residents.
Visitors are required to wear face masks.
To apply, visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com. For more information, including training availability and requirements, visit GwinnettParks.com, call 770-237-5652 or email Lifeguard@GwinnettCounty.com.
