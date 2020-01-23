GWINNETT Co., GA. (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County jail dog has finally found a home.
Since 2014, Bandit, a dog in the Gwinnett Jail Dogs program, has been adopted four times.
Bandit is paralyzed from the waist down and needs a wheelchair to help him navigate.
This extra care is to blame for Bandit being adopted and returned back into the program.
A Gwinnett County spokesperson said “well-intentioned adopters found his special needs exceeded their ability to care for him.”
An official said an adopted dog can be returned back to the jail for any reason.
Bandit’s new family picked him up from the jail on Wednesday, and there’s hope this time will be a success since a member of the new family is also paralyzed from the waist down.
If you are interested in adopting a dog in the program, check out https://www.jaildogs.org/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.