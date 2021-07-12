ORMOND BEACH, Fl. (CBS 46) — Even while on vacation, Lieutenant Keith Cofer was more than ready to do his job.
After witnessing a serious multi-vehicle crash where a car flipped over and ejected three out of five passengers, the Lieutenant with the Gwinnett County Sherriff's Office stepped in to help.
As the first responder on the scene, Lt. Cofer freed one person stuck under a truck and tended to others ejected almost thirty feet away.
Lt. Cofer made sure the passengers were okay and stayed with them until the ambulance arrived.
“Every day our deputies are met with challenges and their courage and efforts often go unnoticed," said Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor. “I take pride in knowing that our GCSO deputies fulfill their calling of helping the preservation of life.”
All five passengers have since recovered from their injuries. They took the time to recognize and thank Lt. Cofer the following day.
