GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County magistrate judge has died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Lee and West Moreno Street in Buford.
It happened on Dec. 20 around 6 p.m. in an area many residents consider a busy part of town.
“It’s small and it’s local but it’s very busy with both of the restaurants behind us,” said Kenneth Parker, who owns Parker’s Service Center.
Powell,64, was on her way to one of those restaurants when she was struck, according to a CaringBridge page. Police believe she was crossing from the south shoulder to the north shoulder of West Moreno Street when she was hit by a truck turning left.
“We’ve been able to make contact with the driver since the incident occurred,” said Gwinnett County corporal Collin Flynn. “We’re still trying to determine exactly where she was after the accident happened.”
On Friday, the county’s accident investigation unit was back at the scene. Police are now looking for witnesses who may have seen the crash or the immediate aftermath.
“We know that people were there after she was struck,” Flynn said. “There were people who rendered her aid and there were people that were actually witnesses to her injuries.”
According to that CaringBridge page, Powell suffered broken ribs and a brain injury. She passed away on New Year’s Eve.
Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County magistrates, serving for more than 20 years.
“We’re treating this the same as we would any other case,” Flynn said.
No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the crash can call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.
