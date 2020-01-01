GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County magistrate judge has passed after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Lee Street and West Moreno Street in Buford.
Emily Powell was struck by the vehicle while crossing the street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. She was transported to an area hospital where she succumb to her injuries Dec. 31.
The driver of the truck has not been identified and charges have not been filed.
Anyone with information of the accident is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.