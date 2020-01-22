GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County District Attorney's office will seek the death penalty against a mother accused of starving her 2-year old daughter. Devin Moon was arrested in July 2018, after a police investigation revealed her daughter, Reygan Moon, died from neglect.
On the afternoon of July 24, Gwinnett police responded to Moon's residence after she reported her daughter was unresponsive and cold to touch. When officers arrived at the location they determined the child was dead. Reygan weighed 14-pounds at the time of her death. Moon told police her daughter suffered from a medical issue which prevented her from gaining weight. An autopsy found no medical conditions to support her claim. Moon was charged with cruelty to children and felony murder.
She was previously reported to Georgia Department of Family and Children Services by her family, who were concerned for Reygan’s well-being. As a result, she cut off contact with her family. They had not seen Reygan in about a year.
A notice to seek the death penalty was filed by the Gwinnett D.A.'s office on Jan. 13. A trial date has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.