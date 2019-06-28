BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- After years of investigating officials have identified the human remains found in a suitcase on Friday.
Investigators have identified the victim as Jessica Ashley Manchini who was believed to be 29-years old at the time of discovery.
Police found a suitcase with Manchini’s remains near Buford Drive.
After examining the suitcase, investigators found a faded tag, but the writing on the tag was not visible to the human eye. In 2016 officials performed several lighting tests to determine the faded writing, but the ink had appeared to be washed away. However, in 2019 officials were able to re-examine the tag using new technology.
The re-examined tag revealed a partial name and address pointing to a missing person named Jessica Manchini.
According to Manchini’s mother, she was originally from Pennsylvania, but lived in Gwinnett County for a few years. Manchini was reported missing in December 2014.
Investigators confirmed that the human remains were in fact Manchini.
This case is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.