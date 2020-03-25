LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County is ordering certain businesses to close effective immediately amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a local emergency order signed on Wednesday, gyms, fitness centers, fitness studios, theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and other similar establishments within unincorporated Gwinnett County are mandated to close temporarily.
The order also requires that restaurants, food courts, brewpubs, breweries and other eating establishments within unincorporated Gwinnett County stop offering dine-in and outdoor and patio service. However, these establishments may continue to offer food to customers through delivery, takeout and/or drive-thru service.
Further, all bars are ordered to cease operation and gatherings of more than 10 people are banned if the gathering requires people to stand or to be seated within six feet of any other person.
Exceptions include cafeterias or on-site dining services in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other similar facilities within unincorporated Gwinnett County following state and federal public health guidelines.
The order will be in effect until April 6, 2020 at noon.
