Gwinnett County Health officials announced Wednesday they would be opening a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the former Gwinnet Place Mall's Sears in Duluth.
Health department officials said the new site would open up to the public on Friday at 9 a.m. The Gwinnett County Health Department said the Friday open would be a "soft launch" serving fewer individuals. The full launch will be on Saturday when the site is expected to vaccinate more than 1,000 people.
Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the state of Georgia has now given more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far. The Biden Administration said it was planning to increase vaccine delivery as it continues to ramp up the vaccination process in the first 100 days of the administration.
For more on the COVID-19 vaccine, including how many vaccinations the state has offered and where you can find the vaccine, click here.
