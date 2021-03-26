Gwinnett County Police continue to search for William Jerome Adams, who is wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened in Flowery Branch Friday afternoon.
According to Gwinnett County Police, police were called to a home on Apple Grove Road for two people shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 40-year-old woman and 16-year-old son shot to death inside the home. Police believe Adams was in a relationship with the woman who was killed in the home.
Adams is believed to have left the area in a 2010 black Audi with a Georgia tag of RWT9487. He's described as 24 years old, approximately 6'2" tall and weighing around 210 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adams or spot him, call 911 or Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5000.
