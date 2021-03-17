Following Tuesday’s fatal spa shootings around the metro Atlanta area, Gwinnett County Police are heightening their presence in the community.
The department has added extra patrols, specifically around Asian businesses and spas, in Gwinnett County.
The increase in security will continue indefinitely. The public is encouraged to call the police immediately if they see a threat.
