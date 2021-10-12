GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Gwinnett Police Department recruit is dead as a result of a medical emergency Tuesday morning during physical training at the Gwinnett Police Training Center.
The police department says 41-year-old Ronald Donat became lethargic and was instructed to rest about 45 minutes into the first class of the day. Donat reportedly attempted to continue training but looked confused.
Gwinnett Police Department EMT and training staff immediately notified Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services and began life-saving procedures, providing oxygen and performing CPR. Upon arriving, fire medics took over treatment and transported Donat to a local hospital, where he died.
His relatives have been notified and the Gwinnett Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.
According to the police department, Donat was engaged and had two children. He was part of the department's 112th training academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.