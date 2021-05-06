BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett police discovered a human skull in a wooded area in Buford.
Authorities found the skull on April 11 around the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Road. A forensic examination determined it to possibly be a Caucasian or mixed race female between the ages of 20-35 years old.
The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is requesting information and asking anyone who may be able to identify the person to call the police immediately at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
