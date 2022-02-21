GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett police officers used a Taser on a minor over the weekend on Herrington Road in Lawrenceville.
According to the police department, the minor's father called them after his son ran out of the house with a shovel. He informed the police that his son suffers a mental disability.
The minor briefly chased a woman with the shovel and hit then hit a police car with the shovel.
The young man was taken to a local hospital for treatment after officers declined to press charges.
Residents in the area said they wish the minor well and praised the police for getting him help instead of putting him in jail.
