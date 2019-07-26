Lawrenceville, Ga. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a motorcyclist.
The accident happened Wednesday night on Duluth Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County Police say Samantha Dickson, 33, was traveling westbound on Duluth Highway in a Kia Sportage SUV. According to police, Samantha told officers she turned left on to Lakes Parkway and then collided with a motorcycle.
The cyclist, Devaughn Jones, 24, died at the scene, police said. According to police, Jones was wearing a helmet.
Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The case remains under investigation and police indiicated charges could come at a later time.
