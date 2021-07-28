GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a homicide at Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain.
Details are limited at this time, but Gwinnett Police say officers responded to a call where a dead body had been located. While no other information has been released, police are treating it as a homicide.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it comes in.
This story will be updated.
