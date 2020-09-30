DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Dacula early Wednesday morning.
The department says the woman was found shot to death inside the vehicle across from a home on the 200 block of Rabbitt Hill Road. Police are not sure if the woman was shot inside the vehicle but it appears she drove her vehicle across the street to a church parking lot area where she was found by officers.
The woman's identity has not been released and police do not have any suspects in custody. Witnesses are being interviewed.
No other details were made available.
