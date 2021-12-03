ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gwinnett police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck 56-year-old Gelacio Urquiza Hernandez with his car in what investigators are calling a hit-and-run incident.
At around 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to Winder Highway and Still Road where a 56-year-old man, later identified as Gelacio Urquiza Hernandez was driving. Hernandez, along with his passenger, 36-year-old Luis Urquiza Requena, were traveling west on Winder Highway when another car apparently hit him, causing the Winder resident to lose control and go over a guardrail into an embankment.
Luis died from injuries sustained in the crash. Gelacio survived and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
There is no suspect description at this time, but witnesses who may have information relating to this incident are being asked to call GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
