GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Police Department is looking for a man they say committed three armed robberies in Gwinnett County.
The armed robberies reportedly took place between June 14 and Sept. 25. During each event, a bald, white male between 160 and 200 pounds and about 5-feet-9 or 5-feet-10-inches tall entered a store, pulled up his shirt to reveal and gun, and demanded money.
The man reportedly received more than $750 from all three locations.
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the man. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
