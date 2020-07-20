NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead Sunday.
Police said Steven Vallejo was exiting at Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Interstate 85 southbound when a man in another car opened fire.
Vallejo died at the hospital.
Police said the shooter then hit the exit sign and drove off. His car is described as a silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu or Impala that has damage to the front end.
Police haven't confirmed a motive, but said, road rage could be a factor.
